Yerzhan Maxim thanks Kazakhstanis for unprecedented support at Junior Eurovision

GLIWICE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstanis showed unprecedented support to Yerzhan Maxim who won the 2nd place at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Gliwice, Poland this past weekend, Kazinform reports.

The video in which Kazakhstani fans welcome Yerzhan and chant «Yerzhan, Kazakhstan!» has become viral on social media.

Recall that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Yerzhan Maxim on his incredibly successful performance in Poland.

Another Kazakhstani mega talent Dimash Kudaibergen took to his Instagram account to say that for him Yerzhan Maxim is number one.

Yerzhan addressed his fans and all Kazakhstanis in a video shared via his Instagram page thanking them for their unprecedented support and casting their votes for him. «It all thanks to you. Thank you very much!» the young singer said.

Yerzhan’s song Armanynnan qalma earned him 227 points and the second place at the song contest in Poland.