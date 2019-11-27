Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Yerzhan Maxim may hold solo shows in Poland and Kazakhstan

    27 November 2019, 08:54

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Runner-up of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019 Yerzhan Maxim from Kazakhstan is planning two solo shows in Poland and Kazakhstan next year, Kazinform reports.

    According to Yerzhan’s mother Gulmira Alibek, the concert in Poland is likely to be held next March.

    Mrs Alibek says it was the Embassy of Poland that pitched the idea of Yerzhan’s concert, but it involves a lot of planning and organizational efforts to arrange such an event.

    There are plans to organize another solo concert in Yerzhan’s hometown of Uralsk next summer.

    Recall that this past weekend Yerzhan Maxim was placed 2nd at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Gliwice, Poland with his song Armannan qalma. His performance earned Yerzhan 227 points in total. Viki Gabor of Poland won the song contest with 278 points.

    Later Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Yerzhan on his incredibly successful performance at the Junior Eurovision 2019.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Entertainment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Kazakhstani play ‘Roza Baglanova’ wins top prize at Daegu International Musical Festival in S. Korea
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued