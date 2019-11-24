Yerzhan Maxim 2nd at Junior Eurovision 2019

GLIWICE. KAZINFORM – Yerzhan Maxim of Kazakhstan has taken the 2nd place at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019 at the Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland, Kazinform reports.

It should be noted that with 148 points Yerzhan Maxim was the leader of the contest after the votes of professional juries were announced. In total Yerzhan earned 227 points claiming the second place at the contest.

Based on the results of the online public vote, Yerzhan Maxim took the 2nd place. Viki Gabor of Poland won the contest with her song Superhero.

Yerzhan performed his song Armanynnan Qalma both in English and Kazakh. According to the singer, the song is about chasing your dreams and never giving up on them.