Yerzhan Birzhanov appointed Vice Minister of Finance

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 July 2022, 10:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a governmental decree, Yerzhan Birzhanov has been appointed Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Prime Minister’s press service.

Yerzhan Birzhanov was born in 1979 in North Kazakhstan region.

He is a graduate of the North Kazakhstan State University, North Kazakhstan Academy of Law, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, and the Swiss University of Business and International Studies.

Yerzhan Birzhanov started his career as a senior tax inspector at the North Kazakhstan Tax Committee.

From 1999 to 2004, he worked for the Tax Committee of North Kazakhstan region.

From 2004 to 2014, he worked for the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

From March to November 2014, he was an expert at the Socio-Economic Monitoring Unit of the Presidential Administration.

From 2014 to 2017 he was Director of the Unit for Development and Modernization at the State Revenues Department of the Ministry of Finance.

In 2017 he was Deputy Chairman of the JSC Kazimpex.

From 2017 to 2021 he worked for the national security structures.

Since March 2021, he has been the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection.


