Yerlan Turgumbayev, Jean Todt discuss road safety issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev has had a meeting with the UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt, Kazinform reports citing the MIA’s press service.

The meeting discussed the issues of possible assistance in implementation of international experience and best world practice as well as development and implementation of the national road safety strategy.