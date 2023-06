Yerlan Koshanov relieved of post as Head of Presidential Administration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Koshanov has been relieved of his post as the Head of the Administration of the Kazakh President, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

By order of the Kazakh Head of State Yerlan Koshanov has been relieved of his post as the Head of the Administration of the Kazakh President due to the appointment to another job.