Yerlan Koshanov elected Kazakh Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM AMANAT Party Chairman Yerlan Koshanov is elected as the Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The counting board held voting by secret ballot and summed up its results announcing the candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov was unanimously supported.

Yerlan Koshanov thanked the deputy corps for their support.