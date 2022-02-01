Yerlan Koshanov elected as Majilis Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, Yerlan Koshanov has been elected unanimously as the Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament during the Majilis’ plenary session, kazinform cites the official website of the lower chamber of parliament.

Yerlan Koshanov’s candidature was put forward by Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov.

Koshanov was elected Chairman of the Majilis by secret ballot.

The newly-elected Majilis Speaker thanked the deputies for the support and stressed that it is a great honor and huge responsibility before the people of Kazakhstan and the Head of State for him.

Yerlan Koshanov was born in 1962 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda Polythetic Institute and Kazakh State Management Academy.

His previous post was Head of the Kazakh President’s Administration.



