Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Yerlan Koshanov elected as Majilis Chairman

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 February 2022, 12:06
Yerlan Koshanov elected as Majilis Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, Yerlan Koshanov has been elected unanimously as the Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament during the Majilis’ plenary session, kazinform cites the official website of the lower chamber of parliament.

Yerlan Koshanov’s candidature was put forward by Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov.

Koshanov was elected Chairman of the Majilis by secret ballot.

The newly-elected Majilis Speaker thanked the deputies for the support and stressed that it is a great honor and huge responsibility before the people of Kazakhstan and the Head of State for him.

Yerlan Koshanov was born in 1962 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda Polythetic Institute and Kazakh State Management Academy.

His previous post was Head of the Kazakh President’s Administration.


Parliament   Majilis   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year