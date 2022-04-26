Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 April 2022, 16:45
Yerlan Koshanov elected as AMANAT Party Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Koshanov has been elected as the new Chairman of the Amanat Party at the XXIII extraordinary congress of the party this Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It was President of Kazakhstan and former Chairman of the party Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who nominated Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov for the post.

Participants of the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat party unanimously supported the candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov and elected him as the new Chairman of the party.

For his part, the newly elected Chairman Yerlan Koshanov thanked the Head of State and the delegates of the XXIII extraordinary congress for entrusting him with such great responsibility.

«The Amanat Party is a backbone for our President,» said Koshanov, adding that it is the party of reforms responsible for the development of New Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party had started in virtual format with Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stepping down from the post of its Chairman.


President of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals   Political parties   Kazakhstan   New Kazakhstan   Amanat Party  
