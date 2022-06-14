Yerlan Karin named State Advisor of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By order of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yerlan Karin was named the State Advisor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Yerlan Karin was born in 1976 in the village of Aksu, Sairamsk district, South Kazakhstan region.

He is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe University, Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

In 2019 and 2020, he was an advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2020, he was an assistant to the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2022, he was appointed the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh President signed a decree on the State Advisor of Kazakhstan.