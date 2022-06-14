Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Yerlan Karin named State Advisor of Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 June 2022, 18:38
Yerlan Karin named State Advisor of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By order of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yerlan Karin was named the State Advisor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Yerlan Karin was born in 1976 in the village of Aksu, Sairamsk district, South Kazakhstan region.

He is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe University, Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

In 2019 and 2020, he was an advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2020, he was an assistant to the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2022, he was appointed the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh President signed a decree on the State Advisor of Kazakhstan.



President of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships