Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Yerlan Karin meets with US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2022, 19:08
Yerlan Karin meets with US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin held a meeting with Uzra Zeya, American Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Karin spoke of the large-scale reforms aimed at the systemic political and social, and economic modernization of the country.

In particular, the Kazakh Secretary of State noted that the Kazakh President’s state-of-the-nation address is a part of a long-term course of the country’s renewal and political modernization. He spoke in detail of the key initiatives of the Head of State to form a more effective balance of powers between the branches of the government, further development of a multi-party system, and institutions of civil society, and protection of human rights.

photo

Uzra Zeya welcomed the initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, confirming the US’s support for the reforms undertaken in Kazakhstan in the political and economic spheres. The U.S. Under Secretary expressed the readiness to support further the efforts of Kazakhstan in promoting democratic processes.

In conclusion, the sides confirmed their mutual intention to maintain constructive dialogue on a wide range of bilateral interactions.


Human rights   Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and USA  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam