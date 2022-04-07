Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yerlan Karin chairs meeting of State Commission for full rehabilitation of victims of political repressions

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 April 2022, 20:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The meeting focused on the results of scientific findings carried out by research scientists, issues of legal and terminological support of the State Commission, Kazinform reports.

The Chairman of the meeting noted that as part of the Commission the effective system for searching and analyzing archival materials has been established as well as a significant body of historic and scientific documents has been formed and systemized.

The issues of priority areas of work for 2022, including organization of scientific and legal assessment of accumulated archival materials, formation of the terminological base, and preparation of draft concept documents aimed at improving legislation in the field of rehabilitation of victims of political repressions, were discussed.

Following the meeting, the Secretary of State gave a number of instructions regarding the transformation of the Project Office, optimization of working groups, and the Commission's transition to new tasks.


Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
