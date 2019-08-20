Go to the main site
    Yerlan Bekkhozhin named as Khabar Agency JSC Chairman

    20 August 2019, 12:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Bekkhozhin has been named as new Chairman of Khabar Agency JSC, Kazinform reports.

    Throughout hisprofessional career Mr. Bekkhozhin worked as a journalist as well as TV and radio hostat TV channels and radio stations, namely Kazakh Radio, Khabar Agency, LiterMedia LLP, the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic ofKazakhstan.

    Mr. Bekkhozhinwas introduced to the staff of the agency by Vice Minister of Information andSocial Development Nurgul Mauberlinova. She thanked former head of the agencyAlan Azhibayev for fruitful work and professionalism and wished furthersuccess.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

