Yerlan Bekkhozhin named as Khabar Agency JSC Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Bekkhozhin has been named as new Chairman of Khabar Agency JSC, Kazinform reports.

Throughout his professional career Mr. Bekkhozhin worked as a journalist as well as TV and radio host at TV channels and radio stations, namely Kazakh Radio, Khabar Agency, Liter Media LLP, the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Mr. Bekkhozhin was introduced to the staff of the agency by Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Nurgul Mauberlinova. She thanked former head of the agency Alan Azhibayev for fruitful work and professionalism and wished further success.