Yerlan Alzhan appointed Deputy Chairman of Competition Protection and Development Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Yerlan Alzhan has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Competition Protection and Development, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Prior to the appointment he was Director of the Investigations Department at the Agency for Competition Protection and Development.

Yerlan Alzhan was born November 23, 1985. In 2008, he graduated from the Bolashak Karaganda University with a major in Law. In 2014, he got a diploma from the same university in Finance. In 2018, he obtained a master’s degree from the Regional Social and Innovation University in Law.

He began his career in 2009 as a specialist at the Justice Department of Karaganda.

From 2011 through 2020, he worked at the Karaganda regional court, Anti-Monopoly agency, and Ministry of National Economy.

Photo: gov.kz