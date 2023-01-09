Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Yerlan Alzhan appointed Deputy Chairman of Competition Protection and Development Agency

9 January 2023, 12:35
Yerlan Alzhan appointed Deputy Chairman of Competition Protection and Development Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Yerlan Alzhan has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Competition Protection and Development, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Prior to the appointment he was Director of the Investigations Department at the Agency for Competition Protection and Development.

Yerlan Alzhan was born November 23, 1985. In 2008, he graduated from the Bolashak Karaganda University with a major in Law. In 2014, he got a diploma from the same university in Finance. In 2018, he obtained a master’s degree from the Regional Social and Innovation University in Law.

He began his career in 2009 as a specialist at the Justice Department of Karaganda.

From 2011 through 2020, he worked at the Karaganda regional court, Anti-Monopoly agency, and Ministry of National Economy.

Photo: gov.kz

Related news
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13
Kazakhstan earns 3rd berth to World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa
Kazakhstan to select supplier for nuclear power plant this year - PM
Теги:
Read also
Yulia Putintseva advances at Hobart International 2023
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan faces loss at Nonthaburi 2 tournament
Constitutional Court begins its work in Kazakhstan, seeks to enhance human rights mechanisms
Tokayev receives Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov
Kazakhstan reduced gas exports by 15% in 2022
Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan fails to qualify for Australian Open 2023
Kazakh Agency for Protection and Development of Competition names Chief of Staff
Kazakhstan’s internal trade stands at KZT44.3tln in 11 mths of last year
News Partner
Popular
1 3 killed, 1 injured after explosion in 16-storey apartment block in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister
3 Condition of man who fell from 8th-floor balcony in Karaganda moderately severe, doctors say
4 President appoints ambassadors to Spain, RSA, and Norway
5 Severe frosts to persist in Kazakhstan Jan 11

News