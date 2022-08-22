22 August 2022 15:30

Yerke Esmahan 'accepts' fan’s marriage proposal during concert

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh singer Yerke Esmahan said «yes» to a fan’s marriage proposal during her concert in Pavlodar, Kazinform reports.

The moment of the marriage proposal was captured on video which went viral on Instagram.

A young man popped the question to Yerke Esmahan, presenting his beloved singer with a ring and expressing his feelings.

The singer said «yes» to the fan’s marriage proposal so he was not disappointed on stage. She also asked the man a couple of questions, including his age, which turned out to be 16.

Yerke Esmahan joked she would wait until the young man graduate school.

















Photo: instagram.com/erke_esmahan