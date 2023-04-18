Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Yerevan ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan

    18 April 2023, 15:43

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan, during the meeting agreements were reached on further development of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the field of transport, energy, subsoil use and interregional cooperation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The Armenian side was familiarized in detail with the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as the results of the parliamentary elections held in March this year. Minister Sanosyan highly appreciated the policy of the leadership of Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to deepen mutually beneficial relations between Yerevan and Astana.

    The Armenian side also noted the active development of bilateral transport and interregional ties, as evidenced by a more than two-fold growth in trade between the two countries in 2022. Minister Sanosyan emphasized the presence of significant potential in trade and energy sectors and the importance of using the opportunities and tools within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

    During the conversation, the schedule of joint events for 2023 and holding of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission for Economic Cooperation in Yerevan on April 27-28 this year were also considered.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Armenia Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
    E-library launched at buses in Karaganda
    From gasification plans, cooperation with Germany and Austria to map exhibition in Brussels: review of foreign media about Kazakhstan
    2022 summer Europe's all-time hottest, says report
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9