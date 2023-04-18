Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Yerevan ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 April 2023, 15:43
Yerevan ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan Photo: gov.kz

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan, during the meeting agreements were reached on further development of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the field of transport, energy, subsoil use and interregional cooperation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Armenian side was familiarized in detail with the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as the results of the parliamentary elections held in March this year. Minister Sanosyan highly appreciated the policy of the leadership of Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to deepen mutually beneficial relations between Yerevan and Astana.

photo

The Armenian side also noted the active development of bilateral transport and interregional ties, as evidenced by a more than two-fold growth in trade between the two countries in 2022. Minister Sanosyan emphasized the presence of significant potential in trade and energy sectors and the importance of using the opportunities and tools within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

During the conversation, the schedule of joint events for 2023 and holding of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission for Economic Cooperation in Yerevan on April 27-28 this year were also considered.


Armenia   Elections   Elections in Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan evacuates its 3 nationals from Sudan
Kazakhstan evacuates its 3 nationals from Sudan