Yerevan ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan, during the meeting agreements were reached on further development of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the field of transport, energy, subsoil use and interregional cooperation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Armenian side was familiarized in detail with the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as the results of the parliamentary elections held in March this year. Minister Sanosyan highly appreciated the policy of the leadership of Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to deepen mutually beneficial relations between Yerevan and Astana.

The Armenian side also noted the active development of bilateral transport and interregional ties, as evidenced by a more than two-fold growth in trade between the two countries in 2022. Minister Sanosyan emphasized the presence of significant potential in trade and energy sectors and the importance of using the opportunities and tools within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

During the conversation, the schedule of joint events for 2023 and holding of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission for Economic Cooperation in Yerevan on April 27-28 this year were also considered.