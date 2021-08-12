Go to the main site
    Yerevan hosted exhibition on occasion of 30 years of Kazakhstan’s independence

    12 August 2021, 15:15

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – An exhibition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan independence took place in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Yerevan played host to the exhibition «Acknowledged by the world community Kazakhstan» on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of the country. The event was attended by reps of Armenian state, public, and humanitarian organizations and domestic media.

    The exhibition featured Kazakhstan’s achievements in the social and economic sphere, its economic modernization, political and democratic reforms, international initiatives associated with the country’s independence. The unique photos demonstrating the milestones of the formation and development of Kazakhstan during its independence years through the prism of landmark events were presented.

    During the event the badge «Excellence in the anti-monopoly service of Kazakhstan» was awarded Chairman of the Competition Protection Commission Gegam Gevorgyan for his contribution to the development of anti-monopoly service of Kazakhstan.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Exhibition Armenia Kazakhstan
