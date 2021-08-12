Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Yerevan hosted exhibition on occasion of 30 years of Kazakhstan’s independence

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 August 2021, 15:15
Yerevan hosted exhibition on occasion of 30 years of Kazakhstan’s independence

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – An exhibition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan independence took place in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Yerevan played host to the exhibition «Acknowledged by the world community Kazakhstan» on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of the country. The event was attended by reps of Armenian state, public, and humanitarian organizations and domestic media.

The exhibition featured Kazakhstan’s achievements in the social and economic sphere, its economic modernization, political and democratic reforms, international initiatives associated with the country’s independence. The unique photos demonstrating the milestones of the formation and development of Kazakhstan during its independence years through the prism of landmark events were presented.

photo

During the event the badge «Excellence in the anti-monopoly service of Kazakhstan» was awarded Chairman of the Competition Protection Commission Gegam Gevorgyan for his contribution to the development of anti-monopoly service of Kazakhstan.

photo

photo

photo


Events   Exhibition   Armenia   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region