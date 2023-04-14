Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yerevan expresses readiness to develop coop with Kazakhstan in healthcare

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 April 2023, 17:39
Yerevan expresses readiness to develop coop with Kazakhstan in healthcare Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan, during the meeting issues of development of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the field of healthcare were discussed, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Armenian side was informed about the results of the elections to the Majilis of the Parliament and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan held in March this year, as well as about the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Minister Avanesyan, congratulating on the successful holding of the elections, highly appreciated the policy of the Kazakh leadership.

The parties noted the active interaction between the two countries in the medical field and expressed interest in strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, exchanging experience in modernizing primary health care, rapid response to infectious diseases, introducing and developing a digital healthcare system and medical insurance. During the conversation, the schedule of joint events for 2023 and the issues of holding the next 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission on Economic Cooperation on April 27-28 this year in Yerevan were also considered. Avanesyan confirmed her participation in the International Conference on Primary Health Care and the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe in Astana in October 2023.


