Yerbolat Dossayev reelected as Almaty mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By an order of the Head of State, Yerbolat Dossayev has been named the mayor of Almaty city, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Yerbolat Dossayev served as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in 2017 and 2019.

Up until 2022, he was the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed as the mayor of Almaty city early this year.