    Yerbol Khamitov takes gold at Para Nordic Skiing World Championships in Östersund

    25 January 2023, 09:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yerbol Khamitov became a champion of the Para Nordic Skiing World Championships held in Östersund, Sweden, Kazinform reports.

    He won a gold medal in men’s para ski cross-country, completing his routine in 2 minutes and 44.33 seconds. Ukrainian athlete Taras Rad took a silver medal, and Cristian Westemaier Ribera of Brazil clinched bronze.

    Earlier, on January 21, Yerbol became a bronze medalist in men’s 7.5km sprint sitting (para-biathlon) competition.

    102 para-athletes from 18 countries of the world are taking part in the World Championships. The event will last until January 29.

    Photo: instagram.com/csp_parasport.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan
