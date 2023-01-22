Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.77 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.73 cny/kzt 68.22
Weather:
Astana-9-11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan wins biathlon 7.5km sprint bronze at Para Nordic World Championships

    22 January 2023, 11:45

    ÖSTERSUND. KAZINFORM – Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the biathlon event at the Para Nordic World Championships held in Östersund, Sweden, Kazinform reports.

    ÖSTERSUND. KAZINFORM – Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the biathlon event at the Para Nordic World Championships held in Östersund, Sweden, Kazinform reports.

    Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan clocked in at 25:07.3 seconds finishing third in the biathlon 7.5km sprint competition at the Para Nordic World Championships.

    Canadian Collin Cameron came first with a result of 24:14.3sec, and American Aaron Pike was second with a time of 24:54.4sec.

    Kazakhstan is represented by seven athletes: Alexander Gerlits, Yerbol Khamitov, Denis Petrenko, Sergei Usoltsyev, Yuri Berezin, Denis Zinov, and Nurlan Alimov.

    The Para Nordic World Championships is currently underway in Östersund, Sweden. The tournament which brought together 102 athletes from 18 countries is to run through January 29, 2023.

    Photo: csp-parasport.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan wins 3rd gold medal at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
    Popular
    1 Kazakh President visits heating center in Lisakovsk
    2 Tokayev gets familiarized with Sokolov quarry operation
    3 Head of State visits poultry plant in Rudny
    4 President launches CKD production of Kia cars in Kostanay
    5 President instructs Government to return life to normal in Rudny