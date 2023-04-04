Go to the main site
    Yerbol Karashukeyev to continue to serve as Kazakh Agriculture Minister

    4 April 2023, 15:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to ку-designate Yerbol Karashukeyev as the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Yerbol Karashukeyev was born in Almaty region in 1976. He earned his Bachelor and Master’s degrees from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

    In the course of his career, Karashukeyev worked for the Kazakh Agency for Statistics, the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Finance, KazAgro Holding, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, etc.

    He was the Vice Minister of Finance and the Vice Minister of Agriculture in 2021. In September 2021 he was appointed as the Minister of Agriculture and re-appointed in January 2022.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

