Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Yerbol Karashukeyev to continue to serve as Kazakh Agriculture Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2023, 15:34
Yerbol Karashukeyev to continue to serve as Kazakh Agriculture Minister Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to ку-designate Yerbol Karashukeyev as the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Yerbol Karashukeyev was born in Almaty region in 1976. He earned his Bachelor and Master’s degrees from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

In the course of his career, Karashukeyev worked for the Kazakh Agency for Statistics, the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Finance, KazAgro Holding, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, etc.

He was the Vice Minister of Finance and the Vice Minister of Agriculture in 2021. In September 2021 he was appointed as the Minister of Agriculture and re-appointed in January 2022.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants