Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Yeraly Tugzhanov chairs session of Interdepartmental Commission on coronavirus spread prevention

    21 July 2021, 19:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov has taken place, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

    The session went over the implementation of the tasks given by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on July 19.

    Having heard the reports by the government body officials, the Vice PM instructed in short term to take the following measures: develop and put forward a concrete plan of prompt measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 taking into account the emergence of new strains, work on the registration of the home-grown QazVac COVID-19 vaccine by the WHO and further market it in third countries, make concrete proposals to further equip intensive care units and ambulance services according to the COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment protocols, toughen the quarantine observation rules, and so on.

    The Commission also decided to toughen the measures for persons with «red» and «yellow» statuses on the Ashyq app visiting at public spaces.

    Tugzhanov gave concrete instructions to the heads of government bodies and regional administrations to strengthen awareness raising work on immunization as well as increase the vaccination coverage of the population.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world QazVac
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
    Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas
    S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    3 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    4 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President