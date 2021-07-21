Yeraly Tugzhanov chairs session of Interdepartmental Commission on coronavirus spread prevention

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov has taken place, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

The session went over the implementation of the tasks given by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on July 19.

Having heard the reports by the government body officials, the Vice PM instructed in short term to take the following measures: develop and put forward a concrete plan of prompt measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 taking into account the emergence of new strains, work on the registration of the home-grown QazVac COVID-19 vaccine by the WHO and further market it in third countries, make concrete proposals to further equip intensive care units and ambulance services according to the COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment protocols, toughen the quarantine observation rules, and so on.

The Commission also decided to toughen the measures for persons with «red» and «yellow» statuses on the Ashyq app visiting at public spaces.

Tugzhanov gave concrete instructions to the heads of government bodies and regional administrations to strengthen awareness raising work on immunization as well as increase the vaccination coverage of the population.



