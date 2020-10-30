Yeraly Tugzhanov assigns to take restrictive measures in E Kazakhstan

EAST KAZAKHSTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 prevention, Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov paid a working visit to East Kazakhstan region, the PM’s official website reads.

The Vice Premier held a meeting on the region’s epidemiological situation. Governor of the region Daniyal Akhmetov reported on the measures taken.

Following the meeting Tugzhanov charged the akimat (administration) to take comprehensive measures to stabilize the epidemiological situation of the region within 10 days, the Health Ministry to send highly skilled experts for rendering advisory and methodological assistance.

The Vice PM charged to take some restrictive measures to have the situation stabilized. The air and rail service to and from the region will reduce since November 2. Medical certificates with negative PCR test results are mandatory to travel.