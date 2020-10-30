Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Yeraly Tugzhanov assigns to take restrictive measures in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 October 2020, 18:40
Yeraly Tugzhanov assigns to take restrictive measures in E Kazakhstan

EAST KAZAKHSTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 prevention, Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov paid a working visit to East Kazakhstan region, the PM’s official website reads.

The Vice Premier held a meeting on the region’s epidemiological situation. Governor of the region Daniyal Akhmetov reported on the measures taken.

Following the meeting Tugzhanov charged the akimat (administration) to take comprehensive measures to stabilize the epidemiological situation of the region within 10 days, the Health Ministry to send highly skilled experts for rendering advisory and methodological assistance.

The Vice PM charged to take some restrictive measures to have the situation stabilized. The air and rail service to and from the region will reduce since November 2. Medical certificates with negative PCR test results are mandatory to travel.

photo

photo

photo


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final