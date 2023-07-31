Go to the main site
    Yelzhana Taniyeva of Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at 2023 FISU Summer World University Games

    31 July 2023, 15:00

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yelzhana Taniyeva hauled two medals at the FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakhstani claimed the second place in the ball exercises with a score of 31,750 points. Athletes from Hungary and Bulgaria claimed the first and third places, respectively.

    Yelzhana also settled for bronze in the women’s hoop final scoring 31,300 points. Gold and silver medals went to Ukraine and Azerbaijan, accordingly.

    Kazakhstan has already won eight medals, including four silver and four bronze medals, at the tournament.

    The 31st FISU World University Games are to run through August 8 in Chengdu, China.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

