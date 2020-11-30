Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yeleussinov up in BoxRec ratings after title fight victory by TKO

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 November 2020, 11:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani professional boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (10-0,6KOs) jumped in the ratings by Boxrec.com after claiming the title fight victory against Namibian Julius Indongo, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani climbed from 40th to 27th position in the BoxRec ratings in the welterweight division. Namibian Julius Indongo (23-3, 12 КОs) who was ranked 32nd fell to 60th line.

Kazakhstani Daniyar Yeleussinov claimed the vacant IBF Inter-Continental welterweight title with a TKO win over the Namibian in the second round.


