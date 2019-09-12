Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Yeleussinov makes statement ahead of his fight vs. Reshard Hicks

    12 September 2019, 09:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov made a statement at a press conference ahead of his Sep 14 bout vs. American Reshard Hicks, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    «Thank you, Madison Square Garden, my promoter Eddie Hearn and my managers for such a great chance to fight in the boxing’s Mecca! See you on Friday!» Yeleussinov said.

    The Yeleussinov vs. Hicks bout will be held September 14 in New York at the legendary Madison Square Garden arena. The event will be aired live in Kazakhstan on Khabar TV Channel at 06:00am Nur-Sultan time.

    Previously, by a unanimous decision of judges, Yeleussinov was announced the winners of the fight vs. Chilean Luis Norambuena after six rounds


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events