Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Yeleussinov makes statement ahead of his fight vs. Reshard Hicks

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 September 2019, 09:39
Yeleussinov makes statement ahead of his fight vs. Reshard Hicks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov made a statement at a press conference ahead of his Sep 14 bout vs. American Reshard Hicks, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

«Thank you, Madison Square Garden, my promoter Eddie Hearn and my managers for such a great chance to fight in the boxing’s Mecca! See you on Friday!» Yeleussinov said.

The Yeleussinov vs. Hicks bout will be held September 14 in New York at the legendary Madison Square Garden arena. The event will be aired live in Kazakhstan on Khabar TV Channel at 06:00am Nur-Sultan time.

Previously, by a unanimous decision of judges, Yeleussinov was announced the winners of the fight vs. Chilean Luis Norambuena after six rounds


Sport   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand