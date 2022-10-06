Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yeldos Smetov wins at the start of 2022 World Judo Championships
6 October 2022, 13:55

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM From October 6 to 12, the capital of Uzbekistan hosts 2022 World Judo Championships, Kazinform learned from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani Yeldos Smetov, who competes in men’s 60kg weight division, defeated Azerbaijani athlete Karamat Huseynov.

Another Kazakh judoka Magzhan Shamshadin lost to Italian sportsman Angelo Pantano in the same weight category.


Photo:olympic.kz



