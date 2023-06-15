Go to the main site
    Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana

    15 June 2023, 20:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yeldos Smetov will not take part in the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam 2023 due to injuries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Yeldos got injured in the bout in Tashkent. Later, he was repeatedly injured at the Tasters tournament late last year,» said Askhat Zhitkeev, Secretary-General of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation.

    The Kazakh judoka is now undergoing rehabilitation, as he is planning to vie at the Masters tournament in August this year.

    According to Secretary-General Zhitkeev, Yeldos may compete at the Paris Olympic Games next year.

    Notably, Kazakhstan announced its lineup for the Judo Grand Slam in Astana on June 8, comprising the national team’s leaders as well as young athletes.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

