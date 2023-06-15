Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 June 2023, 20:16
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana Фото: olympic.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yeldos Smetov will not take part in the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam 2023 due to injuries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Yeldos got injured in the bout in Tashkent. Later, he was repeatedly injured at the Tasters tournament late last year,» said Askhat Zhitkeev, Secretary-General of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation.

The Kazakh judoka is now undergoing rehabilitation, as he is planning to vie at the Masters tournament in August this year.

According to Secretary-General Zhitkeev, Yeldos may compete at the Paris Olympic Games next year.

Notably, Kazakhstan announced its lineup for the Judo Grand Slam in Astana on June 8, comprising the national team’s leaders as well as young athletes.


Sport   Judo  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan