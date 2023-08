Bucharest. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yeldos Smetov has advanced at the 2023 World Judo Masters event in Hungary, Kazinform cites the Schroedinger's Sport telegram channel.

The Kazakhstani defeated Mongolian Sumiyabazar Enkhtaivan by ippon at the start of the tournament.

Yeldos of Kazakhstan is to take on Turkish Salih Yldyz in the next round of the competition.