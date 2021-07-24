Go to the main site
    Yeldos Smetov brings Kazakhstan first medal at Tokyo Olympics

    24 July 2021, 16:25

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched the first medal for Kazakhstan at the Tokyo Summer Olympics Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Smetov defeated Dutch opponent Tornike Tsjakadoea in the Men’s -60 kg contest for bronze medal.

    Sadly, the Kazakhstani was edged out by Japanese judoka Naohisa Takato in the Men’s -60 kg semifinal.

    «First medal in Tokyo! Yeldos Smetov becomes the bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympic Games!» reads a post on the official Instagram account of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
