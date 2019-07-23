Yelbasy condoles over death of IAEA Director General

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – The First President of Kazakhstan-Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) NursultanNazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences over the death of the DirectorGeneral of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, Kazinformcites the website of the First President.

It is withthe deepest sorrow that the First President of Kazakhstan learned the news ofthe death of Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic EnergyAgency.

«The closecooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA was made possible by Yukiya Amano’scomprehensive support.

Sharing the sorrow of theloss, I express my condolences to the family of Mr. Amano, the InternationalAgency staff members, and the Government of Japan.

YukiyaAmano will always be remembered as a person of outstanding and historicdimensions who made a significant contribution to strengthening internationalsecurity,» the telegram reads.