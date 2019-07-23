Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Yelbasy condoles over death of IAEA Director General

    23 July 2019, 17:16

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – The First President of Kazakhstan-Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) NursultanNazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences over the death of the DirectorGeneral of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, Kazinformcites the website of the First President.

    It is withthe deepest sorrow that the First President of Kazakhstan learned the news ofthe death of Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic EnergyAgency.

    «The closecooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA was made possible by Yukiya Amano’scomprehensive support.

    Sharing the sorrow of theloss, I express my condolences to the family of Mr. Amano, the InternationalAgency staff members, and the Government of Japan.

    YukiyaAmano will always be remembered as a person of outstanding and historicdimensions who made a significant contribution to strengthening internationalsecurity,» the telegram reads.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    IAEA First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    4 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    5 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi