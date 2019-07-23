Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yelbasy condoles over death of IAEA Director General

Almas Zheksenbekov
23 July 2019, 17:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of Kazakhstan-Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences over the death of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, Kazinform cites the website of the First President.

It is with the deepest sorrow that the First President of Kazakhstan learned the news of the death of Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

«The close cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA was made possible by Yukiya Amano’s comprehensive support.

Sharing the sorrow of the loss, I express my condolences to the family of Mr. Amano, the International Agency staff members, and the Government of Japan.

Yukiya Amano will always be remembered as a person of outstanding and historic dimensions who made a significant contribution to strengthening international security,» the telegram reads.

