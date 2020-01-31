Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Year of Abai kicks off in Azerbaijan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 January 2020, 08:11
BAKU. KAZINFORM The Year of Abai in the Turkic world and celebrations of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh thinker and poet were inaugurated on January 30 at the Baku State University.

The event was co-organized by the International Turkic Academy, Education Ministry of Azerbaijan, Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Baku State University and Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Director-General of the Turkic Council Bagdat Amreyev, president of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, TurkPA secretary-general Altynbek Mamayusupov, ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Hungary and Azerbaijan, famous scientists and public figures attended the opening ceremony.

Prior to the solemn event those gathered visited the Abai Centre opened at the Baku State University. President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali donated to the centre 60 books, including the Abai works in Kazakh.

Addressing those present president of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali highlighted that celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai are a landmark event called to promote cultural ties between the Turkic nations.

Besides, the International Turkic Academy under the auspices of UNESCO plans to hold international events dated to the Abai jubilee in Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey and translate the works of the great Kazakh poet and The Path of Abai by Mukhtar Auezov into Turkic languages.

