LONDON. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova won her second match at the 2022 Wimbledon doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Shvedova together with American Vania King defeated French-Austrian pair Nathalie Dechy and Barbara Schett in two sets 6-2, 6-4 in London. The match lasted for one hour and 10 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakh-American duo hit one ace and made no double faults.