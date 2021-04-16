Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yalçın Topçu urges to strengthen Turkic world solidarity through Turkestan development

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 April 2021, 19:45
Yalçın Topçu urges to strengthen Turkic world solidarity through Turkestan development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief Adviser to the Turkey President Yalçın Topçu expressed gratitude to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for strengthening cooperation between the nations, Kazinform reports.

«The informal summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking Countries took place on March 31. The unity of Turkic people was debated there. All Turkic-speaking nations and the Turkic world should jointly strengthen their cooperation. Decisions adopted at the summit in Turkestan are of great importance not only for the Turkic-speaking nations but also for other regions,» he told the international videoconference «Turkestan is the spiritual capital of the Turkic world».

«Turkestan is the spiritual capital of the Turkic world. By developing Turkestan we restore our common values and strengthen solidarity of the Turkic world. Thanks to significant initiatives of the Elbasy the most important values of the Great Steppe resurge,» he resumed.

As earlier reported, the informal summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking Countries took place on March 31. Following the summit the Turkestan Declaration was adopted.


Turkic speaking states    Turkestan region  
