Xinjiang's border port sees over 30,000 China-Europe freight trains

URUMQI. KAZINFORM -- The number of China-Europe freight trains passing Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region since 2016 has exceeded 30,000, local authorities said Thursday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The Horgos Port, located on the border between China and Kazakhstan, handled more than 600 trains each month since March. More and more daily necessities, mechanical and electrical equipment, electronic products and other Made-in-China products are departing the port for foreign markets.

In particular, many brands of domestic vehicles have been exported from Horgos Port to Central Asian and European markets.

On March 19, 2016, Horgos Port launched the first China-Europe freight train service, and since then the number of trains handled annually by the port has repeatedly reached new highs, increasing from 386 in 2016 to more than 7,000 in 2022.

So far, the port has seen a total of 77 railway routes put into operation, while the radiation area has expanded to 45 cities in 18 countries and regions.