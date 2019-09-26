Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    XII KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum kicked off in Nur-Sultan

    26 September 2019, 11:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM XII KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum with the participation of Prime Minister Askar Mamin has kicked off in the Kazakh capital.

    As the PM said, the Forum will discuss the most important issues in energy sector.

    «In fact, energy undergoes certain transformation at the level of planning. The structure of the global energy consumption is changing today which, in turn, requires changes in the industry. The paces of global economy are developing amid tough competition conditions. Largest slumps are occurring both in financial and industrial sectors,» Askar Mamin said welcoming the participants.

    According to him, financial and economic slumps make people focus on renewable energy sources and prepare the global infrastructure for new innovations. «Simultaneously, we should maintain stability and predictability of the energy market,» he stressed.

    In this regard, Askar Mamin highlighted that Kazakhstan «becomes a regional leader thanks to the stability of energy supplies.»

    «Astana EXPO 2017 served as a good platform and opportunity for discussing the new sources of energy. Since them we have organized several events on implementation of green energy projects,» he added.

    OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of Arctic Circle International Forum Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson are participating in the Forum.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Events Oil & Gas KAZENERGY Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador