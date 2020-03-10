Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Xi visits patients, medics at a hospital in Wuhan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 March 2020, 18:54
Xi visits patients, medics at a hospital in Wuhan

WUHAN. KAZINFORM - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday went straight to Huoshenshan Hospital after arriving in Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, for inspection, Xinhua reports.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learned about the hospital's operations, treatment of patients, protection for medical workers and scientific research.

photo


He also visited patients who are being treated there and sent regards to medical workers who have been fighting the epidemic on the front line day and night, encouraging them to firm up confidence in defeating the epidemic.

photo


Huoshenshan is a 1,000-bed makeshift hospital built from scratch in just 10 days to specially treat COVID-19 patients.


World News   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session