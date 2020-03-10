Xi visits community residents, frontline workers in Wuhan

WUHAN. KAZINFORM Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday visited residents who are quarantined at home at a community in Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, following a stop at Huoshenshan Hospital, for epidemic prevention and control inspection.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission learned about community-based efforts for epidemic prevention and control and ensuring people's daily necessities supply, Xinhua reports.

He sent regards and expressed gratitude to community residents and frontline workers.