XI Summer Universiade unveiled in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 May 2021, 12:15
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The XI Summer Universiade opened in Turkestan, the regional Governor’s press service reports.

Director general of the national scientific centre of physical culture of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry Tastanbek Yessentayev and deputy Governor of Turkestan region Saken Kalkamanov addressed those gathered.

The XI Summer Universiade is dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. It is the largest sports project bringing together students from 25 universities of Kazakhstan. The students are expected to compete in 37 sports events.

The competitions are to be held also in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Turkestan, Taraz, Kostanay, Ust-Kamenogorsk as part of the XI Summer Universiade. Its goal is to build a healthy generation with broad-based knowledge and intelligence.

The Universiade will last until June. The winners will represent Kazakhstan in the World Summer Universiade 2022 in China.

Notably, all quarantine regulations are observed.

