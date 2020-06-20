Xi Jinping wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chinese President Xi Jinping wished the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, sooner recovery from coronavirus, the press service of Elbasy reports.

«Since the outbreak of the coronavirus infection China and Kazakhstan have pursued fruitful anti-epidemic cooperation that proves high level and special character of Sino-Kazakh relations of eternal all-round strategic partnership and serves a striking example of joint fight against pandemic for the international community. I am confident that epidemic will be defeated and bilateral ties will further develop. I sincerely wish You sooner recovery,» the telegram reads.